Principal flogs female corps member in Akwa Ibom (Photos)

A serving corps member was allegedly flogged by one Deacon Friday Udoka, the principal of her Place of Primary Assignment (PPA), the Government Technical College in Abak, Akwa Ibom State.

Reports have it that the assault was as a result of the lady, Kolawole Olaitan Adeola, helping her friend write her name in the attendance register of the college, on Friday, October 19, 2018.

The principal is said to have flogged her in his office before dragging her outside to continue the flogging in the presence of students.

Udoka then proceeded to notify the NYSC Local Government Inspector that he no longer needs her in the school.

