Pro-Oshiomhole Protesters Storm APC Secretariat In Abuja

Supporters of the All Progressives Congress under the aegis of Federation of Buhari Support Groups have staged a protest in support of the National Chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole.

According to PUNCH, the protesters who came in several buses took up strategic positions in and around Blantyre Street where the APC National Secretariat is located, as armed policemen were drafted to the area to prevent a break down of law and order.

The group said it was protesting in solidarity with the chairman and expose a sinister plot by some conservative APC governors to frustrate the Oshiomhole-led National Working Committee and truncate President Buhari’s re-election bid. It vowed to take necessary legal measures to ensure that such persons do not succeed.

Leader of the group, Alhaji Ibrahim Sikiru told journalists, “We believe in the leadership of the party ably led by Adams Oshiomhole and his determination to position the party for a landslide victory in the forthcoming elections.

“Our party is greater than any individual or group, So let us come together and face our common goal or remaining the most efficient and trusted party in our clime..”