Quavo drops hints that he slept with Nicki Minaj on new track, Huncho Dreams

US rapper, Quavo in his new titled album ‘Quavo Huncho’ has caused an uproar after he claimed that he slept with rapper Nicki Minaj on a track Huncho Dreams.

The rapper made the claim in “Huncho Dreams” which is an obvious response to Nicki Minaj’s “Barbie Dreams” – in her song, Nicki jokes about sleeping with rappers in the industry.

She says of Quavo:

“Somebody go and make sure Karrueche okay though / I heard she think I’m tryna give the coochie to Quavo.”

Now, Quavo has hit back at Nicki by responding with an entire song dedicated to her.

“Made her scream (Scream) / Chanel, I bought her two of ’em / You can check IG (Hey, IG) / ‘Cause when she post, it go up (Go)”

He also references Nicki Minaj being upset with him over not defending her to Cardi B over the whole “Motorsport” fiasco.

“She said I hurt her feelings 52 times (Two) / Call up queen (Nicki) / The queen can’t flex on a young bull (Flex).”

Quavo references he and Nicki’s duet, “She For Keeps”.

“Is she for keeps? (For keeps) / Only if she come with two of ’em (Two)”

He says that he’s not trying to wife Nicki and implies that the two have had sex.

“Yeah, I be snipin’ (Snipe, snipe) / I can’t be wifin’ (Nah, no wife) / I know she feisty (Feisty, feisty)”

He refers to himself as video game character Bison from Street Fighter. Nicki often refers herself to Street Fighter character Chun Li.

“I’m Huncho Bison (Huncho Bison) / She treat me righteous (Righteous, righteous) / Nigga don’t mean to brag (No) / I be tryin’ to keep it cool, but I sniped yo’ ass (Swear).”

He also references Nicki Minaj and Takashi 69’s “FeFe”

“No “FEFE,” I skeet-skeet (“FEFE”) on yo’ face ass (Face ass) / Called up Huncho to come tap that ass (Swear) / Pull up on you, autotune when I grip that ass (Skeet, skeet) / Pullin’ on yo’ weave, ‘cross the room when I pipe that ass (Pipe it).”

He does however finish with an apology:

‘if I hurt your feelings, I am truly sorry / Straight out the jungle, no safari,’

referencing Nicki’s ex, Safaree Samuels.

But while playing the song at his listening session, Quavo had a Nicki Minaj impersonator to re-enact Nicki’s reaction to his Chanel bag gift.

