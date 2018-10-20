News Feed

Rapper, Olamide takes his son on a trip to Disneyland (Photos)

Nigerian rapper, Olamide, whose hit song, has been topping the charts for consecutive weeks now, took to his IG page not long ago, to share photos from his trip to Disneyland with his son, Batifeori Maximilliano Adedeji.

He captioned the photos,

‘somehow found myself in Disneyland with my hitta’.

See photos below,

The singer was in the news recently for signing two rappers within the space of 24 hours, and a singer too.

Instagram youngster, Picazo was brought on board, subsequently Yomi Blaze joined and a singer was offered a recording contract.

The latest addition to the label is Fireboy; an Afrolife singer. Just like the earlier signed rappers, Baddo took the public unawares.

