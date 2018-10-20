Football, Uncategorized

Real Madrid 1 Levante 2: ‘Real Madrid Is Finished Without Ronaldo’ – Fans React To Madrid Winless Streak

Related image
Real Madrid had to wait until the 75th minute before scoring their first goal in 5 matches across all competition during their 2-1 loss to Levante at the Santiago Beanebeu today.
The Champions league winners have now gone 4 consecutive games in the domestic league without a win  which represent the longest win less streak they have had before their highest goal scorer, Cristiano Ronaldo, left them for Serie A outfit, Juventus.
Although they shrugged off early season suggestions that they would struggle heavily without their former talisman, Ronaldo who left for Juventus, they have now given credits to these suggestions with their goalless streak which has now extended to 5 matches across all competitions.
As a result of this, football fans have taken to social media to react by saying one or two things.
What they are saying:

You may also like

‘Good Bye Lopetegui’ Fans Want Real Madrid’s New Coach Sacked For Dismal Performance

Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes First Player To Score 400 Goals In Europe’s Top 5 Leagues With This Goal(Video)

Mohammed Dewji; Africa’s youngest billionaire finally returns home safe after being kidnapped

Bobrisky reaches out to ‘They Didn’t Caught Me’ sensation Obialor James, offers him 100,000naira

Polio victim trends online after completing compulsory NYSC program, Nigerians react

How clinical depression made me drink insecticide, 3 weeks ago – Tonto Dikeh’s sister, Tatiana

Senator Shehu Sani quits APC, resigns from party

Madrid 1 Levante 2: ‘Courtois getting exposed for the fraud he is in La-liga.’ Fans Troll Real Madrid Goal Keeper, Thibaut Courtois, For Conceding This Cheap Goal( Video)

Kid sister of Ooni’s new wife slays and twerks in the palace (Video)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *