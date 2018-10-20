Real Madrid 1 Levante 2: ‘Real Madrid Is Finished Without Ronaldo’ – Fans React To Madrid Winless Streak

Real Madrid had to wait until the 75th minute before scoring their first goal in 5 matches across all competition during their 2-1 loss to Levante at the Santiago Beanebeu today.

The Champions league winners have now gone 4 consecutive games in the domestic league without a win which represent the longest win less streak they have had before their highest goal scorer, Cristiano Ronaldo, left them for Serie A outfit, Juventus.

Although they shrugged off early season suggestions that they would struggle heavily without their former talisman, Ronaldo who left for Juventus, they have now given credits to these suggestions with their goalless streak which has now extended to 5 matches across all competitions.

As a result of this, football fans have taken to social media to react by saying one or two things.

What they are saying:

It was really Ronaldo FC. Lopetegui is as daft as anything. — Alpha (@Tobiloba_) October 20, 2018

Real Madrid already trailing to Levante by two goals to nil just 15 mins after kick off,let the clowns enjoy Ronaldo's absence — Pye Waw (@pyewaw) October 20, 2018

Okay, but do people still think Ronaldo was being carried by these clapped fucks for the past 9 years? — ً (@BelgianFlair) October 20, 2018