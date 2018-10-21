News Feed

Real men do one round of sex and sleep – Pat Ugwu

Not many women feel so free to discuss sex, let alone how many rounds they could handle in a night.

But this is not the case with voluptuous and curvy Nollywood actress, Pat Ugwu, who has openly come forth to express her mind that men who go many rounds are not real men.

Pat, unleashed the bomb in an Instagram post with sensuous pictures, saying real men only go one round.

“Real men do one round and sleep, but the jobless ones will hit it overnight like they are releasing their poverty inside your honey pot”, she wrote.

For many women around the world, any man who lacks the capacity to last long in bed is considered lazy and poor in bed, but it appears this line of thinking doesn’t jell with the screen diva.

