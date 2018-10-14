Reason why Kizz Daniel & Reekado Banks are not on good terms

Nigerian pop sensations Kizz Daniel and Reekado Banks, are obviously not on good terms. The rift between them actually came out open to the public when Kizz Daniel refused to be involved in a song with Harrysong because Reekado was also featured on the track.

This was after he (Daniel) had recorded his verse on the song. Kizz went as far as requesting iTunes to take down the song after it was released and refusing to appear in the video.

When asked, Reekado feigned ignorance about the cause of the bad blood between them. But according to Sunday Scoop who claim to have information on the genesis of the fallout can be traced to the 2015 edition of the Headies Awards when Reekado Banks was adjudged as the Next Rated artiste for that edition.

Other artistes in that category included Lil Kesh, Kizz Daniel, Cynthia Morgan and Korede Bello.

Observers wouldn’t forget in a hurry how Don Jazzy and Olamide caused a scene during and after the event because Olamide felt his artiste, Lil Kesh, should have been the recipient of the award.

Though many don’t know this, Kizz Daniel also felt he should have won the award. According to a competent source close to Kizz, Daniel harboured a grudge because he felt he was good enough to have won the prize. He was further incensed by the fact that Reekado went about rubbing it in people’s faces that he was the deserving winner of the award.

“To be honest with you, Kizz felt snubbed that he didn’t get the award. He felt Lil Kesh and Reekado Banks were seen as the major contenders because of the support they got from their label bosses.

Several months later, he told those close to him that he didn’t like the way Reekado was going about, saying that he was better than other artistes in the Next Rated category. He has sworn not to work with Reekado Banks in the near future.

He believes that even without featuring many artistes, he has been able to carve a niche for himself in the industry; even better than others that were in that category with him,” the source said.