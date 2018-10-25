News Feed

Regina Daniels Slays In Bum Short (Photos)

Beautiful actress and student of Igbinedion University, Okada, Edo State continues to share breathtaking pictures online.
The young actress with a controversial age decided to spice up her pictures with a bit of s*x appeal. She shared the pictures on her Instagram page which has over 2 million fans and the reviews have been very flirty.
Regina Daniels’ flawless light skin has continued to endear her to the hearts of her fans across the world. She is a native of Asaba in Delta State.
See more images below:

