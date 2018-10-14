”Religious Leaders that get involved in partisan politics risk losing public respect” – President Buhari

Yesterday, President Buhari advised religious leaders not to get invovled in partisan politics otherwise they would lose public respect. President Buhari gave the advise while delivering his speech at the Interfaith Conference held at Sheraton Hotel, Abuja.

“Having witnessed the roles our religious leaders have been playing so far, I appeal to them to eschew partisan politics and appeal to their respective members to read the manifestos of each political party, discuss and pray for God’s guidance before casting their votes. Religious leaders should not be seen to involve themselves in partisan politics or political controversies. Otherwise they risk losing their status and public respect.” President Buhari said

The event, which had as theme ‘Religious Harmony in Nigeria’ Towards the 2019 General Election’ featured the presence of religious leaders, including the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, as well as former Heads of State General Yakubu Gowon (rtd) and General Abdusalami Abubakar (rtd).