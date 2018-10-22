Religious leaders visit President Buhari just to take photographs – Pastor Tunde Bakare

Senior Pastor of the Latter Rain Assembly, Dr. Tunde Bakare, has said that Nigerians must speak truth to power and put aside what he called the culture of hypocrisy.

Bakare knocked the religious leaders who he accused of failing to take advantage of their visits to President Muhammadu Buhari to convey the true feelings of the people about the perceived excesses of those in power.

Bakare said this on Sunday at the Thanksgiving service to mark the 16th anniversary of Foursquare Gospel Church, Asokoro Abuja.

He said, “Look at the nation; look at those playing god; look at the godfathers who loom larger than life because of the level of authority they have. They forget that God brought them there and he has a way of removing them.

“When Samuel (in the Bible) entered the city, the king trembled but when some pastors visit Aso Villa, they are the ones shaking. All they want is photo opportunity (with the President),” he said.

Quoting from the Books of Genesis 6:12 and Phil 4:10–14 and 18, Bakare noted that the problem of corruption was not peculiar to Nigeria but insisted that the solution to the challenge must be people-driven.

“There is so much corruption in this country. But show me a country in the world which has no corruption. What is the solution? We are the answer to the dilemma of Nigeria but we keep playing church. We are the reason Nigeria is the way it is. You and I are responsible,” he stated.

He observed that the country was experiencing internal hostilities because certain individuals felt superior to the rest of the people.

Senior Pastor of Foursquare Gospel church, Asokoro, Dr. Babajide Olowodola, expressed gratitude to God for the strides the church had recorded in the past 16 years.