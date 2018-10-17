Politics, Trending

Reno Omokri defends Peter Obi, says he didn’t lie about owning just one house in Nigeria

Former aide to former president Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri has risen to the defence of vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), Peter Obi over controversy of owning no house, outside Anambra state,

A video had emerged online recently, where the former Anambra state governor, Peter Obi was heard saying that “the only place I Peter Obi own a house is in Onitsha,” but receipt of a house in the UK in the former Governor’s name  was quickly dug out.

In his defense, Omokri said Obi never lied as the latter truly has one house in Nigeria but lived in the UK for many years, so there’s no way, he wouldn’t have one there.

Omokri wrote:

