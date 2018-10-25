Politics, Trending

Revealed!!! Kwara state Pdp guber candidate forges NYSC certificate

The Kwara state, Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) governorship candidate, Razak Atunwa, has been discovered to have skipped the compulsory National Youth Service Corps(NYSC) scheme, according to latest reports.

The governorship candidate, who is Bukola Saraki’s anointed candidate for the governorship race was said to have forged a discharge NYSC certificate like former Minister of finance, Kemi Adeosun.

Under the laws in Nigeria, anyone who graduates must undergo the compulsory one year scheme as long as the person graduates before the age of 30 but otherwise should apply for an exemption, if older than 30years at the time of graduation.

The law also stipulates that anyone who presents a fraudfraudulent certificate, may face up to 14 years in jail.

