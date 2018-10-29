Entertainment, News Feed

Rihanna Pregnant With Billionaire Boyfriend’s Child?

Rihanna and her on-again off-again billionaire boyfriend Hassan Jameel are expecting a child together, if her tweet and sources are to be believed.

MTO says a person EXTREMELY close to Riri, said the couple have been trying to get pregnant for months now and now it appears that it finally happened.

Rihanna is so excited about her new bundle of joy that she posted about her new baby on social media. Rihanna revealed that her “due date” was June 5th. But she realized that wasn’t a good idea, and she removed the post.

By doing some quick math, that means Rihanna is just one month pregnant.

You may also like

Leicester City Confirm Chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha Was Among Five People Who Died in Helicopter Crash

Real Madrid Coach ‘To Be Sacked’ After 5-1 Defeat To Barcelona As Sergio Ramos Reacts

Mikel Obi’s World Cup Jersey Added To FIFA Museum Collection

Davido unblocks teenager he bullied and called ugly, promises to pay her fees

Igbo Guys Are Caring And Romantic Unlike Other Tribes – Koko Pat (Screenshots)

Comedian, Akpororo Surprises His Mum With A Brand New Car In Church On Her Birthday (Video)

Chief Tony Anenih Is Dead

Ooni of Ife becomes Born-again as he attended his wife, Olori Prophetess Naomi’s church Program

10 Side Businesses You Can Start While Working A Full-time Job

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *