Rising cases of extra-judicial killings under Buhari, unacceptable – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) has expressed concern over escalating public restiveness under the President Muhammadu Buhari led administration.

The opposition party said the situation has become worse over time because of the highhandedness of some officials of this administration and the fact that there’s no respect for the rule of law.

In a statement by the PDP on Tuesday, it said it was frightening that state apparatus were being unleashed on innocent citizens with maximum force.

We are concerned over the mounting tension, escalating public restiveness, violence and rising cases of extra-judicial killings in our country, under the President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) administration.

This frightening situation in the country is precipitated by series of divisive and undemocratic actions by the Buhari administration coupled with its official high-handedness, blatant refusal to obey court orders and open disregard to constitutionally guaranteed rights of citizens.

We reject in totality the resort to maximum unleashing of state apparatus of power against citizens at the slightest provocation, resulting in bloodletting and extra-judicial killings of compatriots, preponderance of which are never investigated despite the usual lip service.