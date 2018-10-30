Ritualists harvest woman’s vital organs after beheading her in front of her house

Some ritualists have reportedly harvested a woman’s vital organs after beheading her in front of her house.

In what will come across as a really shocking development, a woman has been killed in front of her house in Delta state.

The victim has been identified as a 60-year-old woman who buys and processes cassava into “garri,”. She was killed this morning and then beheaded by suspected ritualists, right in front of her house in Oghara.

Local reports show that the deceased had stepped out in the early hours of today to start frying her “garri,” when she was attacked.

After cutting off her head, the perpetrators then harvested some vital organs. Her dead body was later found lying just beside her bowl of cassava.

The very sad incidence has left residents thoroughly shocked.