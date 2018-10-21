Uncategorized

RMD, Joke Silva, Gideon Okeke, others win at AMAA 2018 (See Full List Of Winners)

Nigerian actors, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Joke Silva and others have emerged winners at the 2018 Africa Movie Academy Awards holding in Kigali, Rwanda.

While RMD emerged the overall Best Actor in a Leading Role, for the part, he played in Cross Roads, the veteran actress, Silva, bagged the Best Actress in a Supporting Role award for her character in Potato Potahto.

See the list of winners as shared on the Instagram page of the award organisers, @amaawards_:

Best actor in a supporting role:
Gideon Okeke – Cross roads

Tony Elumelu Award for Best Comedy:
‪Banana Island Ghost

Best Young/ Promising Actor:
‪Amine Lansari – The Blessed Vost (Les Bienheureux)

Award For Achievement In Editing:
‪Hotel Called Memory

Award For Achievement In Cinematography:
‪Five Fingers For Marseille

Award For Achievement In Sound:
‪Hotel Called Memory

Award For Achievement In Editing:
‪Lucky Specials

Award For Achievement In Costume Design:
Isoken

Award For Best Diaspora Narrative Feature:
‪Angelica (Puerto Rico)

‪Award For Best Diaspora Documentary:
‪Barrows: Freedom Fighter (Barbados) ‪

Award For Best Diaspora Short:
‪Torments Of Love (Guadeloupe)

Michael Anyiam Osigwe Award For Best Film By An African Living Abroad:
‪Alexandra – Nigeria/US

Ousmane Sembene Award For Best Film In An African Language:
Five Fingers For Marseilles – South Africa

Award For Best Documentary:
Uncertain Future – Burundi

Efere Ozako Award For Best Short Film:
Tikitat Soulima – Morocco

Jubril Mailafia Award For Best Animation:
Belly Flop – South Africa

Award For Best First Feature Film By A Director:
‪Michael Matthews- South Africa (Five Fingers For Marseille

Award For Best Director: 
‪Frank Rajah Arase – In My Country

Award For Best Film:
‪Five Fingers For Marseilles – South Africa.

