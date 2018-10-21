News Feed

Ronaldo Sets Record As The First Player To Score 400 League Goals

Cristiano Ronaldo has set a new record after becoming the first player to reach 400 career goals in Europe’s top five leagues.The Juventus striker reached the feat after scoring against Genoa yesterday. He has played 497 matches since 2003 and has scored 311 times for Real Madrid, 84 for Manchester United and five for Juventus.

Hot on Ronaldo’s heels is Lionel Messi, who has played 426 matches and scored 389 times.The former Madrid star moved to the Old Lady in the summer and has started to find his footing at the Italian club.

Massimiliano Allegri’s side have won all eight of their opening Serie A matches and are on course to make it nine out of nine if they beat Genoa.

Hernán Crespo has recently praised the impact of the 33-year-old Portuguese star at his new club.

“Juventus are in another dimension now,” he told La Stampa (via Goal). “I don’t see how they could lose the Scudetto without self-destructing.

“It’ll be like that for another two or three years, as Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival shows the extent of the gap.” As reported by SportBible

