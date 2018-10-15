Royal couple, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry expecting their first baby

Royal Couple,Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are having their first baby by Spring of 2019.

Kensington Palace made the announcement of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry getting set to become parents.

The statement from Kensington palace reads;

“Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019.

“Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public.”