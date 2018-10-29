Saraki, Atiku, PDP mourn Tony Anenih

Foremost elder statesman, Chief Tony Anenih has died. The Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) chieftain died on Sunday in a hospital in Abuja.

According to his son, the family would be releasing a formal statement later, and multiple sources disclosed that Anenih died of an undisclosed ailment.

Tributes have started pouring in, for the former minister of works, from notable Nigerians including senate president, Bukola Saraki, former vice president, Atiku Abubakar and the PDP.

Saraki

Chief Tony Anenih, was a consummate elder statesman who played several defining roles throughout Nigeria’s democracy. He will be remembered for his great patriotism and his insight into national issues. He will be dearly missed. Rest in Peace, Chief.

Atiku

The passing away of Chief Tony Anenih, one of the founding fathers and elder statesmen of PDP is a sad news to me and everyone who had a close and personal relationship with him. I pray for strength and comfort for his family. May God grant his soul a peaceful repose.

FFK

Chief Tony Anenih was a great patriot, a nationalist and a warm and kindhearted elderstatesman. He was an insightful, courageous and dogged fighter for justice and liberty. He was an inspiration and a source of strength and hope to us all. Rest in peace great son of Nigeria.