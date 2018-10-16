Saraki named Atiku’s campaign Director – general

The People’s Democratic Party(PDP) has named Senate president, Bukola Saraki as the Director General, of Abubakar Atiku Presidential Campaign Council.

Saraki, who also contested the PDP presidential primaries with hope of beo g the party’s flagbearer will head Atiku’s campaign according to the opposition party.

Sokoto state governor, Aminu Tambuwal, is Zonal Coordinator for the North-West, while Ibrahim Dankwambo, Governor of Gombe State is the

is the North-East Zonal Coordinator; Samuel Ortom, Governor of Benue State is the Zonal Coordinator for North-Central; David Umahi holds the position for South-East, Nyesom Wike for South-South, while Ayodele Fayose will coordinate activities for the South-West region.

Barrister Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, SAN, was named as the Chairman, Legal Matters while Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Emmanuel Udom, is the Chairman, Fund Raising.