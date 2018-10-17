Politics, Trending, Uncategorized

Saraki stops Akpabio from speaking on Senate floor

The senate president Bukola Saraki on Wednesday prevented Godswill Akpabio,  a former minority leader, from speaking from a seat not assigned him, a development stirred the senate into commotion.

Akpabio, who defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), had sought to respond to the allegation by Albert Akpan, senator representing Akwa Ibom north-east, that the APC in Akwa Ibom of plotting to foment trouble in the state.

Akpabio, intending to use the microphone of Ali Ndume, senator representing Borno south because the microphone on his seat is not functioning, was asked by Saraki to another seat where there is a working microphone.

More to follow….

 

