‘Sarriball would have been difficult if courtois was still our keeper.. good riddance’ – Chelsea Fans Lash At Cortouis For Ditching Them For Madrid

Real Madrid Sumner signing, Thibaut Courtois, has found clean sheet hard to come by since his move to the LaLiga outfit.

The Belgian was also in action for the Los Blancos today when they were plummeted 5-1 by Barcelona in the domestic league .

Recall that the World cup golden glove holder revealed recently that he switched side with the European Champions so as to be close to his family and also asked the Blues faithfuls for forgiveness but it doesn’t look like he has been forgiven.

At the end of their match against Barcelona  which resulted in a battering, Chelsea fans quickly took to social media to draw comparison between the Belgian and their new goal keeper, Kepa.

They revealed that Thibaut Courtois has conceded 8 goals in his last 5 games for Madrid while Kepa has conceded that much in his last 13 games for Chelsea.

What fans are saying:

 

