‘SARS Tortured Me’ – Evans Retracts Statement

Suspected kidnap kingpin Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, popularly known as Evans says his confessional statement after his arrest in 2017 was given under duress.

At the resumed hearing of his case on Friday, the billionaire kidnapper told an Ikeja High Court, presided over by Justice Hakeem Oshodi that he was tortured before writing the statement.

The Anambra-born kingpin also gave details of how members of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Intelligence Response Team and the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), allegedly tortured and killed several others in his presence.

He claimed that the security agents killed the victims by suffocating them with plastic bags and threatened to do same to him if he failed to cooperate with them.

According to him, after witnessing the execution, some sheets of paper were brought for him to sign by the police.

“After a few minutes they brought 25 sheets of paper for me and I signed them.

“Some things were written on some of the sheets of paper while some were blank, that was how I was forced to sign the confessional statements,” he said.

Evans is standing trial alongside five other persons, Uche Amadi, Ogechi Uchechukwu, Chilaka Ifeanyi, Okwuchukwu Nwachukwu and Victor Aduba, on two counts bordering on conspiracy and kidnapping.

Justice Oshodi adjourned the case till November 23.