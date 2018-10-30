Uncategorized

School owner beats ex-employee demanding his salary (Video)

Mr. John Bassey, the owner of School Music Masters, SMM, Oke Aro, Ogun State, this morning, beat up one of his former employees, Saka Daniel, demanding his N15,000 unpaid salary.

SMM is a music academy normally engaged by schools to help train their students and Daniel was one of those that once helped in the trainings.

However, 3 months after resigning, Mr. Bassey has refused to pay him his outstanding salary. The matter, however, got to head, today, when Daniel visited the school to make a fresh demand.

In the course of their confrontation, Mr. Bassey lunged at him and gave him the beating of his life. Other employees later stepped in to rescue Daniel. .

The owner also tried attacking the person recording the incident. In the end, he succeeded in chasing Daniel out of his school premises without paying him.

