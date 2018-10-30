School Proprietor Beats Up Ex-Employee For Demanding His Salary (Video)

A school owner identified as Mr. John Bassey, has been accused of beating an ex-employee, Saka Daniel who showed up at his property to demand his salary this morning.

Mr. John Bassey who reportedly owns School Music Masters, SMM, Oke Aro, Ogun State which engages the services of trainers like Saka Daniel, was allegedly infuriated after his ex-employee asked for N15,000 unpaid salary.

The school owner who withheld the salary for three months after Saka resigned, reportedly attacked his ex-employee after he stormed his school this morning to make a fresh demand over his salary. Mr. John Bassey reportedly assaulted Saka mercilessly, and he was saved by other staff who intervened.

It was also gathered that he tried attacking the person recording the incident, and ended up chasing Daniel out of his school premises without paying him.

