School Proprietor Beats Up Ex-Employee For Demanding His Salary (Video)

A school owner identified as Mr. John Bassey, has been accused of beating an ex-employee, Saka Daniel who showed up at his property to demand his salary this morning.
Mr. John Bassey who reportedly owns School Music Masters, SMM, Oke Aro, Ogun State which engages the services of trainers like Saka Daniel, was allegedly infuriated after his ex-employee asked for N15,000 unpaid salary.
The school owner who withheld the salary for three months after Saka resigned, reportedly attacked his ex-employee after he stormed his school this morning to make a fresh demand over his salary. Mr. John Bassey reportedly assaulted Saka mercilessly, and he was saved by other staff who intervened.
It was also gathered that he tried attacking the person recording the incident, and ended up chasing Daniel out of his school premises without paying him.
Watch the video below;
View this post on Instagram
School owner beats ex-employee demanding his salary . . Mr. John Bassey, the owner of School Music Masters, SMM, Oke Aro, Ogun State, this morning, beat up one of his former employees, Saka Daniel, demanding his N15,000 unpaid salary. . . SMM is a music academy normally engaged by schools to help train their students and Daniel was one of those that once helped in the trainings. . . However, 3 months after resigning, Mr. Bassey has refused to pay him his outstanding salary. The matter, however, got to head, today, when Daniel visited the school to make a fresh demand. . . In the course of their confrontation, Mr. Bassey lunged at him and gave him the beating of his life. Other employees later stepped in to rescue Daniel. . . The owner also tried attacking the person recording the incident. In the end, he succeeded in chasing Daniel out of his school premises without paying him.