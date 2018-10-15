Scotland 1 Portugal 3: Here Is How Portugal Reacted To Win

Scotland were roundly beaten by Portugal 3-1 during their International friendly match yesterday in front of the Scottish fans. With the defeat yesterday, Scotland have now seen seven defeats in just nine matches and five out of their last six.

Although, they showed plenty of positivity in they first half as they shut down Portugal’s attacking wits by quickly closing them down whenever they attacked but Helder Costa, broke the deadlock after some shoddy defending from the home team.

Eder and Bruma heaped on their misery in the second half before the got a consolation goal through Steven Naismith.

As a result of their impressive victory, Eder Lopes, the scorer of their second goal took to his twitter handle at the end of the match to reveal how happy he is to be back with a goal for the National team side.

