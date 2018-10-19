See Cee-C’s Latest Picture That Has Got People Talking

BBNaija reality star, Cee-C shared a new photo on social media leaving her social media friends and fans intoxicated.

King Cee-C as she is fondly called spread her fresh legs as she rocked a bump short.

“and maybe

that’s just how it works

the beauty isn’t in just what we become

But also in what it takes to become it” she captioned the one above.

Cee-C is one of the most followed of the Big Brother Naija 2018 reality show which ended several months ago. Cee-C, a young lawyer has been involved in branding, modeling and marketing since the show ended in South Africa.