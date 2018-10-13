See how Nigerians are marking no bra day on social media (Photos)

No Bra Day is an annual observance on October 13 on which women are encouraged to forgo wearing a bra as a means to encourage breast cancer awareness.

No Bra Day was initially observed on July 9, 2011, but within three years it had moved to October 13, the month of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Users on social media are encouraged to post using the hashtag #nobraday to promote awareness of breast cancer symptoms and to encourage gender equality. Some users on social media sites also encourage women to post pictures of themselves not wearing a bra.

Some women embrace No Bra Day as a political statement while others prefer the comfort of discarding what they view as a restrictive, uncomfortable garment.

While some are marking it from the main point, the breast cancer awareness, others who feel it should be marked ‘romantically’ are turning the whole thing into something else.

Some have brought in comedy into the celebration.

Check out out some of the screenshots as Nigerians mark ‘No Bra Day’ on twitter. It’s currently trending.

