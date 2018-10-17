See How Super Eagles Defender, William Troost Ekong, Reacted To Super Eagles Going Top Of Group E

Super Eagles of Nigeria are now the group E leader after their crunch match against Libya ended 3-2 in their favour yesterday at Tunisia. South Africa who were leading the group were held to a goalless draw by Seychelles.

The Bafana Bafana boys would now need to win both Nigeria and Libya in their next match to ensure that they top the group.

Super Eagles defender, William Troost Ekong, who started the match yesterday is one player who is happy at the prospect of topping the table and has taken to his twitter handle to react.

What he said: