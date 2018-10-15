See How Worshippers Held Their Service After Church Was Submerged By Flood (Photos)

The devastating effects of the raging flood that has been ravaging about seven local governments in Anambra State, has not dampened the spirit of Christians in the area.

According to a report by Mike Obiajulu, some Christians in Anam, Anambra West Local Government Area, insisted on holding their Sunday Service within the small portion of land they could find around their submerged church.

Meanwhile, report has it that all primary, post-primary and tertiary schools in Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra have been temporarily closed in reaction to the flood disaster in the area.

The council Chairman, Mr Arinze Awogu disclosed this while inaugurating the distribution of relief materials at the council headquarters, Atani.

Awogu said the closure of the schools was in line with the directive of Governor Willie Obiano, who said schools in the affected areas should be closed to avert loss of life.

He noted that 13 out of the 16 villages were on the coastal bank of River Niger and all had been critically affected by the flood. He added that the remaining three were also highly threatened.