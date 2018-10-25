See The Car Someone Uses To Sell Bread In Anambra State

They popular saying ‘One man’s food is another man’s poison’ was demonstrated today in a village in Anambra state after a clean Toyota Venza ride with tinted glass (someone’s dream car) was spotted being used to market and sell bread.

The loaves of bread were loaded in the booth of the car which was parked near a market as Facebook user Ezeasor Ebubechukwuzo who saw it couldn’t contain his surprise.

He took to the platform to share pictures of the car and captioned them; Inside the Village? They are Marketing bread With Toyota Venza tinted glass for that matter my sisters dream car! #ThisIsNigeria..

Early this year, the chairman at Association Of Nigerian Authors (ANA) Edo State Chapter, Goodluck Osama Ogbeide, took to Facebook to share pictures of a Hummer Jeep which he saw being used to sell tea and other provisions in Benin, Edo state capita

He wrote;

I was actually in a vehicle around Ugbowo axis today, when I stopped to snap this Hummer jeep. This is one of the reasons why I don’t bother myself over anything in life. Ur most valuable property today, is definitely another man’s rag.

When Blackberry Phone came out, some persons, most especially some girls almost killed themselves over nothing. What is the worth of blackberry today?