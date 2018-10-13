News Feed

See the wedding dress a Nigerian designer reportedly collected ₦1.8 million to make

A bride has taken to social media to lament after a Nigerian designer collected N1.8 million to make the below dress.

According to the bride, the designer told her the fabric and all the accessories would be shipped in from Canada. However, on getting the dress, the bride saw how ”cheap” it looked.

The bride says she suspects that all the items used for the dress were purchased here in Nigeria.

IG user, distinctive, who shared the story online, wrote

”This is the $6,473.68CAD / 1,845,000 Naira wedding dress that we were talking about the other day .
The bride said she felt the material wasn’t what was promised to be shipped from a Nigerian fashion designer who said the fabric and accessories will be shipped from Canada , the vendor also worked on the dress last minute and wanted to make another one but she refused.

1.8 million Naira, alright o, I’m waiting for someone to come and tell me the fabric was shipped from the moon and it costs 1.4 Million Naira and the sewing machine was shipped in from Turkey and it costs another 445,000 Naira , I’m waiting

 

