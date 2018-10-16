News Feed

Senator Adeleke Files Petition, Asks Tribunal To Declare Him Governor

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has filed a petition at the Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Osogbo to challenge the victory of the governor-elect, Gboyega Oyetola.

According to PUNCH, the petitioner and his party, the PDP, are praying the tribunal headed by Justice T.A. Igoche, to nullify the victory of the governor-elect and declare him the winner of the poll because he polled the highest number of lawful votes cast and met other requirements of the law.

The deputy governorship candidate of the PDP, Albert Adeogun; and the Chairman of the PDP in the state, Soji Adagunodo, led counsels who filed the petition at the tribunal registry.

Adagunodo, who addressed journalists after the filing of the petition, said the party and the first petitioner were optimistic of victory.

Tags

You may also like

2019 election: Senate approves N53bn for security [Breakdown]

Huge Python Reportedly Swallows Dog In Flooded Community In Bayelsa (Photos)

Checkout This Lovely Photo Of Anthony Joshua As Celebrates 29th Birthday

‘It’s Utterly Devastating’-ICRC Reacts To Hauwa’s Murder By Boko Haram

Kogbagidi warns, as he oversees the assault of a man for disrespecting him (Video)

Kanye West And Wife Give Loads Of Yeezy Sneakers To School Children

Iya Rainbow Celebrates 76th Birthday With Breathtaking Photos

“Stay at home, Nigeria will be better” – President Buhari to migrants

Davido flaunts his newly acquired over ₦9 million diamond encrusted wristwatch (Photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *