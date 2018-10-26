Trending, Uncategorized

Senator Ben Bruce celebrates the 92nd birthday of his mother in Lagos (Photos)

The Senator representing Bayelsa East constituency at the national assembly, Ben Murray-Bruce, has taken to his social media pages to celebrate his mother, who turned 92-years-old today.

The Nigerian business magnate and founder of Silverbird Group, shared photos from the special thanksgiving service which was held in her honour at St Dominic’s Catholic Church, Yaba, Lagos and wrote:

“Thanksgiving service for my moms 92nd birthday today at St Dominic’s Catholic Church, Yaba, Lagos. I love my mother to the moon and back. She was used by God to make me into the man I am today. Happy birthday mummy dearest.”

See more photos below;

