Senator Ben Murray Bruce attacks Yemi Osinbajo over his ‘shaku shaku’ dance training ahead of 2019

Nigerian business magnate and politician Senator Ben Murray Bruce has attacked the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo who reportedly stated that he is already undergoing the Shaku Shaku dance training ahead of the 2019 elections, Daily Post reports

The founder of Silverbird Group and member of the People’s Democratic Party berated the Vice President for not rather doing more to restore the country’s economy and providing jobs for the teaming jobless youths.

It was reported that Osinbajo had on Sunday disclosed that he was learning the ‘Shaku Shaku’ dance steps ahead of campaigns for the 2019 election.

He stated this when he appeared as a Special Guest of Honour at the launch of Five Fascinating Books written by Funmilayo Braithwaite.

Ben Bruce wondered why Osinbajo should be interested in dancing ‘shaku shaku’ when Nigeria is rated one of the poorest countries in the world.

Tweeting on Wednesday morning, the lawmaker said:

“Under your watch, 11 million jobs created by other administrations have been lost, Naira has lost 80% of her value and Nigeria has been named the world headquarters for extreme poverty, yet @ProfOsinbajo’s priority is learning ‘shaku shaku’ dance? I would laugh if I wasn’t so sad.”