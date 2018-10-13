Senator Dino Melaye escapes another “assassination” attempt

Just three months after Senator Dino Melaye escaped an assassination, the Senator has taken to his twitter account to reveal that he just escaped yet another ‘assassination’.

Dino Melaye disclosed that he has evidence as he wrote;

“2 i/c mopol,OC SARS & 2 1/c SARS and 3 full load of policemen ilegally arranged by ADC to Kogi State Governor came to my country home in Aiyetoro Gbede to possibly assasinate me at 1am. I have profound evidence of this. I will take them up on this. I will write the UN and ICC.”