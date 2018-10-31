Football

Sergio Ramos Rallies Team Mates, Wants Real Madrid To Get Back To Winning Ways

Real Madrid would begin their post Lopetegui era today by playing away to Melilla UD in the Spanish Copa Del Ray. The European champions have been on a 5 matches losing streak in the domestic league with the most recent being the 5-1 capitulation at the hands of their El- Classico rival, FC Barcelona.

This made their board of directors take a unanimous decision to part ways with the former Spain National team coach, Julen Lopetegui, who was sacked on the eve of the just concluded FIFA World cup tournament in Russia.

The Los Blancos captain, Sergio Ramos, who has been an integral member of the Real Madrid squad in the last decade called on his team mates during a training exercise and asked them to take up the responsibility of turning the club’s fortune around.

What he said below:

We’re aware and feel responsible for this situation. But this is no time to talk, it’s time to act. Today’s the first step

 

