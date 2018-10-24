Football

Shakhtar 0 Mancity 3: Mancity Goes Top Of Table And Players Can’t Stop Reacting

Image result for Shakhtar Donetsk vs Manchester City

Manchester City have now gone top of group E table after beating Shakhtar Donetsk by putting three unreplied goals past them in their UEFA Champions league match yesterday. Lyon who stunned the Citizens at Ethiad stadium was the group leader before their match against  Hoffenheim yesterday but they were held 3-3 by the German club.

They have now relinquish top spot to Mancity who now have 6 points compared to their of 5, all from three matches. Their other opponents, Hoffenheim and Shakhtar Donetsk both have 2 points each from the same numbers of matches.

Manchester City’s players have as a result of this been on social media reacting to the change in table position.

What the players are saying:

You may also like

‘Why I Didn’t Make Substitution Yesterday, Even Though We Were Trailing’- ManUtd Coach, Jose Mourinho.

Betting Tips: PSV vs Tottenham

FOOTBALL BETTING: CHECK OUT FREE 15 ODDS FOR TODAY: 24TH OCTOBER

Manutd 0 Juve 1: Fans Accuse Nemanja Matic Of Being Responsible For The Only Goal Conceded

ManUtd o Juve 1: Here Is How Cristiano Ronaldo And Team Mates Reacted To Beating ManUtd

ManUtd 0 Juventus: Fans Throw Mud At Man Utd Players For Lack Of Character

‘Lukaku is really making me hate football’ — Fans Lash At Lukaku For Awful Showing Against Juventus

ManUtd 0 Juve 1: Cristiano Ronaldo Wins It For Juventus With This ‘Sumptuous Assist’ For Dybala(Video)

ManUtd vs Juventus: ‘De Gea Is Not Human’ – See What Fans Are Saying About His ‘Wonderful Double Saves’ Against Ronaldo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *