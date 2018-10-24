Shakhtar 0 Mancity 3: Mancity Goes Top Of Table And Players Can’t Stop Reacting

Manchester City have now gone top of group E table after beating Shakhtar Donetsk by putting three unreplied goals past them in their UEFA Champions league match yesterday. Lyon who stunned the Citizens at Ethiad stadium was the group leader before their match against Hoffenheim yesterday but they were held 3-3 by the German club.

They have now relinquish top spot to Mancity who now have 6 points compared to their of 5, all from three matches. Their other opponents, Hoffenheim and Shakhtar Donetsk both have 2 points each from the same numbers of matches.

Manchester City’s players have as a result of this been on social media reacting to the change in table position.

What the players are saying: