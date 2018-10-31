Shi’ite Members Bury Six Of Their Members Killed In Face-Off With Security Agents (Photo)

Some of the Shi’ite members who were killed in a face-off with security agents, have been buried.

This is the moment six of the Shi’ite members who were killed during their face-off with the police at their protest in Abuja, were laid to rest.

It will be recalled that members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria aka Shi’ites had a fierce face-off with men of the Nigerian Army and Police in Abuja recently when they stepped out to stage a protest against the continued detention of their leader, El-Zakzaky.

The altercation led to the death of some Shi’ite members.

The exact number of those killed in the clash is now being debated at the moment as both Shiites and the army have put out conflicting figures.