Shiite/Military clash escalating – Saraki

Senate President, Bukola Saraki has reacted to the recent Shiite/military clash in Abuja. The Senate President revealed that the ongoing protest is escalating and as such has led to a significant loss of life and damage of properties.

The military had reported on Saturday, that some of its members moving ammunitions from one point to another were attacked by members of Islamic Movement of Nigeria, a situation which degenerate into crisis.

Speaking via his Twitter handle on Tuesday evening, Saraki urged those protesting and security agent to shun violence and embrace peace.

In his words:

From the reports I have received, the ongoing protest in Abuja is escalating — with significant loss of lives and damage to property. Right now, I call on the protesters and our security agents to exercise extreme restraint and tow the path of peace.