‘Shitty defence… Boateng is a joke’ – Fans Can’t Stop Lashing At Boateng After Being Nutmeg In The Build Up To The Third Goal(Video)

Germany is still suffering from their bad World Cup as evident by the capitulation at the hands of Netherlands. Prior to the match, they had never been beaten by Netherlands by a 3+ goal margin for the first time in history.

They would have preserved the history if Bayern Munich’s defender, Boateng, who was dribbled by Liverpool’s midfielder, Georginio Wijnaldum, in the build up to the third goal had stood his grounds.

See video:

Oh what a Gini-dribble past Boateng sending him for some hotdogs & THAT GOAL !!! Even the 🐐 would be proud 😁😁 #NEDGER GET IN REDS!!!!

pic.twitter.com/YHpjLB33e3 — T.O.N.Y (@Tony_MS11) October 13, 2018

As a result of the silly nutmeg on the defender, fans have been on social media reacting.

What they are saying:

Pique and Jerome Boateng are the most overrated defenders on the planet. Just had to share my thoughts. — Real Talk Manchester City ⚽️ (@RealTalkMCFC) October 13, 2018

