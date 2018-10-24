Shonekan Is Not Dead- Ogun State Govt Debunks Rumors

The Ogun State Government on Tuesday evening has discredited the rumoured death of the former Head of Interim National Government, Chief Ernest Shonekan.

Report broke out on social media, Tuesday evening that the former Head of Interim National Government of Nigeria, who succeeded ex-Military President Ibrahim Babangida in 1994 had died,after a brief illness at 82.

A telephone call from the Secretary to the State Government, Taiwo Adeoluwa, on Tuesday evening indicated that the former Head of Interim National Government of Nigeria is hale and hearty as the government says, “It is a lie from hell. Baba is alive.”

Shonekan was appointed as interim president of Nigeria by General Ibrahim Babangida on 26th August, 1993.