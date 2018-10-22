Singer GT Da Guitarman & his wife Annie welcome their second child

Talented Nigerian singer GT the Guitarman and his wife Annie have welcomed their second child.

This comes two years after they gave birth to their first daughter named Aramide in August 2016.

The singer and instrumentalist shared the good news on Instagram writing:

At exactly 1:40am today, 22:10:2018 my son arrived. Mommy and Ayomide doing fine..Daddy never sleep lol. @officialanniegold

The couple got engaged on January 12th this year. Their traditional wedding took place on April 24th at Ozubulu, Anambra State.