Singer May D And His White Fiancee, Carolina Welcome A Son (Photos)

May D and his Swedish wife have welcomed an adorable baby boy, the couple welcomed the baby yesterday.

‘I’m so proud of you!!! Iya Ethan!❤😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘 Glory to God!🙏’ He said to his wife on socialmedia.

Proud father, May D has already named the Boy Ethan, He shared the joyful news on his IG page and twitter

May D also shared a cute photo of himself cradling the newborn child in bed.This is his second child. He already has a son with his ex-girlfriend Adebola Olowoporoku. 

Akinmayokun Awodumila, popularly known as May D, is a Nigerian singer, songwriter and dancer. He was formally signed to the R&B duo P-Square record label “Square records”.

