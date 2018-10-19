Singer May D And His White Fiancee, Carolina Welcome A Son (Photos)

May D and his Swedish wife have welcomed an adorable baby boy, the couple welcomed the baby yesterday.
‘I’m so proud of you!!! Iya Ethan! Glory to God!’ He said to his wife on socialmedia.
Proud father, May D has already named the Boy Ethan, He shared the joyful news on his IG page and twitter
May D also shared a cute photo of himself cradling the newborn child in bed.This is his second child. He already has a son with his ex-girlfriend Adebola Olowoporoku.
Akinmayokun Awodumila, popularly known as May D, is a Nigerian singer, songwriter and dancer. He was formally signed to the R&B duo P-Square record label “Square records”.