News Feed

“Slay and make the first wife turn to second wife” – Bobrisky boasts as he shares hot new photos

Inspite of public disapproval especially in Nigeria, popular male barbie and self acclaimed social media publicist, Bobrisky appears to unstoppable.

Sharing new girlie photos of himself on his IG page, he wrote;

“Slay and make the first wife turn to second wife”

See photos below;

A few days ago, he disclosed that he went to the popular Makoko market to buy fresh fish so he can make dinner for the man who is returning to Nigeria today.

He also claimed that he is getting more attention lately from the man, than his 1st wife.

He wrote;

“Second wife like us na house for Lekki Dey rush us because the man don’t want trouble, he has to buy u your own house”

Tags

You may also like

Wizkid Finally Reacts To Rumours Of Dating Tiwa Savage

Princess Shyngle reveals the challenges dark-skinned ladies go through

Notorious Fraudster Arrested After Duping 2 Widows Over N7Million (Photo)

Obasanjo’s In-law, Abebe In Court For $4m Fraud

Man Climbs Billboard Hanger, Vows To Jump Down Unless Buhari Resigns Within 12 Hours (Photos)

Fathia Balogun reacts to Wizkid and Tiwa’s romance in “Fever” video

Nollywood Actress, Rosy Meurer Sets Instagram On Fire

Trolls Slam Teebillz After Wizkid And Tiwa Savage Get Romantic In “Fever”

Juliet Ibrahim reveals why she broke up with Iceberg Slim

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *