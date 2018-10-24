“Slay and make the first wife turn to second wife” – Bobrisky boasts as he shares hot new photos

Inspite of public disapproval especially in Nigeria, popular male barbie and self acclaimed social media publicist, Bobrisky appears to unstoppable.

Sharing new girlie photos of himself on his IG page, he wrote;

“Slay and make the first wife turn to second wife”

See photos below;

A few days ago, he disclosed that he went to the popular Makoko market to buy fresh fish so he can make dinner for the man who is returning to Nigeria today.

He also claimed that he is getting more attention lately from the man, than his 1st wife.

He wrote;

“Second wife like us na house for Lekki Dey rush us because the man don’t want trouble, he has to buy u your own house”