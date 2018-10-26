Trending, Uncategorized

Slay Queen converts her NYSC khaki to a mini-skirt

The last is yet to be seen of what ladies can do with the National Youth Service Corps regalia as some ladies continue to style it into trendy outfits.

This social media figure has been trending online since she converted her NYSC khaki to a mini-skirt.

The young lady looks beautiful and appealing in the outfit which is obviously unacceptable to the NYSC authorities. Some people in recent times have also converted the uniform to a native wear.

This lady’s Instagram page is currently buzzing with followers.




