Slay Queen Shoots Her Shot At Davido, Nigerians React

Singer, Davido took to his instagram to share a photo of himself in a ‘Japuzzi’ and a female fan of his tries shoot her shot.

The singer shared a photo of himself relaxing in a Jacuzzi which he captioned;

“Inna d Japuzzi 💦 😏”

A female fan dropped a suggestive comment on his Instagram page.

“Hmmm just imagining muself inside there with you doing it all over and over again.’,

she wrote.

When she was slammed by fellow commenters, she fired back,calling them pretenders.

She also said Davido is a public property and any lady have the right to shoot their shoot.

See the comments below;




