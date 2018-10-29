Uncategorized

‘So grateful to God for yet another year added to my life’ – Sosoliso crash survivor Kechi Okwuchi writes as she turns 29

Without doubt, every year of her life is worth celebrating. Although Kechi had been thoroughly shaken by the incident in 2005, she has come to be more stronger and has gone on to achieve more than she would normally have.

Despite the daunting challenges she faced, Kechi has gone on to be a motivational speaker and a a finalist in the 12th edition of America’s Got Talent.

On October 29, the multi talented lady clocked 29. In celebrating this milestone achievement, Kechi took to blowing out a cake and hanging out with her friends.

Writing on social media, Kechi wrote with caption:

IT’S MY BIRTHDAAAAY!!!🎉🎉
So grateful to God for yet another year added to my life😄

