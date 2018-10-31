Trending, Uncategorized

Socialite Pretty Mike gifts himself a sex doll for his birthday (Photos + Video)

Popular Lagos club owner, Mike Eze-Nwalie Nwogu, popularly known as Pretty Mike, has bought a sex doll for himself as a birthday present.

The club owner took to his Instagram page to post a photo and a video of himself cuddling the sex doll he described as a comforter, companion and someone that never disappoints.

He shared photos and a video with her and wrote;

“A lot of people describe her as a sex doll but to me she is more of a companion,comforter and someone that never disappoints 😍😍😘 #BirthdayGiftToMySelf 💦”

In their reaction to the controversial birthday gift, his fans have this to say:

Oga mike you don carry better stew wey get sauce to shock them make all of them deyyyyyyyyy” danwizy001 wrote

Another use claimed the item can never fill the void a woman leaves in the life of a man. Accoding to him, the sex doll can never be a total replacement to the pleasure that a woman gives.

That thing can’t replace the place of a real woman in your life! No matter how hard you guys try it will never ever work. Atop insulting women abeg😏

And surprisingly some even wanted to know how much the item cost the Lagos socialite.

