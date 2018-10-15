South African pastor feeds his congregation dog meat and frogs to heal HIV & cancer

Pastor Penuel Mnguni is back, and this time he has done the impossible.

Penuel Mnguni, who is infamously known as the snake pastor, is at it again- this time he gave his congregation dog meat and blood which he claimed would heal them from HIV/ Aids and cancer.

According to TimesLIVE, a disturbing video from the scene was shared on the Facebook profile of End Times Disciples Ministries.

The video showed the pastor giving dog meat to his church members to cure them from HIV. It was also gathered that the two hours footage showed frogs being sla*ghtered.

In the footage, which was titled Sunday Live Holy Communion Service, the snake pastor is heard saying:

“So this is the bones of a dog. So if you want to take one home, you can take it. It’s the flesh of Jesus Christ. It’s no more a dog. I prayed for this bones.”

On Saturday, another post was shared, which showed the pastor serving frogs and rats to his church members. it beginning of the lengthy post reads:

“It is that time again, where we partake from our Father’s table without asking no question. Apostle Paul said it clearly; eat without asking no question.”

Photos Below: